Mobile, Ala. (WALA)-- When disaster strikes, state and federal governments are not the only responders.
"In any disaster there is never enough people that are available."
Often times recovery demands more out of people within our communities.
A free workshop in Mobile Saturday drew many eager to lend a helping hand in the case of a natural disaster.
"Resiliency is everybody's responsibility and the more that we all know, the better we can make our communities," said Gregory Bone, with the United States National Reserve Corps.
"Getting other people invested will help the whole community recuperate and get back on their feet," said participant, Liz Bang.
Workshop participants learned useful skills that will likely be needed in the case of a hurricane, including basic CPR and first aid, hand-radio courses, forklift operation and points of distribution or "pod" training.
"Supplies will come in and then at that point they have to get distributed and we just teach them how to set that up, where people just pull right through, they pop their trunks up and they put the supplies in the trunk."
Bone says the workshop's goal is to have people available to help during natural disasters, aiding in relief efforts.
"People come together, total strangers end up helping each other and so forth during a disaster and so the training is crucial."
It's never too early to prepare for a hurricane or other natural disasters.
