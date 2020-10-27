MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- As Tropical Storm Zeta charges forward, Mobile city crews are in a race against time to pick up what Hurricane Sally left behind more than a month ago.
Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said Zeta could put the city back at square one when it comes to cleanup.
Stimpson met with city officials who are working hard to clean up Sally debris while also keeping Zeta at the forefront.
Mobilians doing the same. They made sure their homes are prepared for yet another tropical system.
Jim and Woody Walker who live downtown said, "It was just a little bit of previous storm damage and we just kind of put it back down the way it needed to be done. The corner blew up from Sally and we were just making sure it was secure."
The Walker brothers repaired their Hurricane Sally damaged roof, just in time for Zeta to roll through.
When asked about their preparations, they said, "Make sure the generator's fueled up. That's about it. That's all we'll pretty much prepare. We're used to it."
"Used to it" is a sentiment seemed to be shared by all of us this hurricane season, but not a reason to let your guard down.
Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said, "We went to bed when Sally was coming ashore thinking, you know it may be a Cat 1. Ended up being a Cat 2 with much worse damage. The same thing could happen. There's no reason to think it may not."
If you take a drive through many Mobile neighborhoods, Sally debris still lines the sidewalk.
Mayor Stimpson said his crews are in a final push to clean it up so Zeta doesn't send it flying, but time is running out.
"For the next 24 hours, we will continue to pick up trash and debris from Sally and then once we stop picking up that trash, we will resume picking it up on Thursday in an effort to again clean up the city but it's pretty much going to be starting back over," said Stimpson.
Mobile County will be under tropical storm and storm surge warnings. Emergency crews recommend you evacuate if you live in storm surge zones, low lying areas and flood prone areas.
As a last resort, Theodore High School will be open as a shelter and Burns Middle School will open as a medical needs shelter. Space is limited because of COVID-19 and masks are required.
