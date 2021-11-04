MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- It's one of the biggest Christmas light displays in our area and it's undergoing a major transformation as we speak. "Thriller of Nights of Lights" is now transitioning from Halloween to "Christmas Nights of Lights" at Hank Aaron Stadium.

"These were Frankenstein and Mrs. Frankenstein... Now it will be Santa and an elf," said Ari Rosenbaum, Christmas Nights of Lights.

Rosenbaum says his crew is about halfway done with making the transition from Halloween to Christmas.

"The biggest challenge is the time crunch because we have about a week and a half to switch it over. We have a small group doing it. We are working around the clock -- working through the weekend to get ready to go," explained Rosenbaum.

They've been working from sun up to sun down since Monday to get it all in place.

"This actually was a giant witch at Halloween and then it changes over to a Christmas tree. This is one of the mega-trees is what we call it... We have multiple of these and it's not even our biggest tree though," said Rosenbaum.

Of course they add to the show every year. The lights are synchronized to Christmas favorites on your car radio -- the show is now approaching nearly 2-million lights. This year you can expect a few surprises around the 1.7 mile trail of lights.

"This year we are adding a couple of favorite Christmas characters that I think people are going to love. I don't want to say what it is but there is a movie that one comes from... It's a Christmas classic and everyone will know what it is," said Rosenbaum.

While they've had some long days -- next week is all long nights as they work out all the kinks to make sure each and every light shines.

"We are just going through checking lights fixing things, and making repairs because we want it to be perfect when it opens," said Rosenbaum.

Halloween show during the month of October saw nearly 31,000 visitors roll through. During the Christmas show they'll see more than three times that.

"It's a lot of work, but to see the people come through here and you will see kids sitting in the sunroof screaming to the music, singing along in the back of pickup trucks -- they will have a little tailgating setup back there. That's really the greatest part about this -- is being able to entertain these families with something like this that I love myself," said Rosenbaum.

They have a charity run next Thursday -- then the show officially opens Friday November 12th through January 7th. It's $8 per person. Operation hours are from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. but say when it gets busier, especially closer to Christmas on Friday and Saturday -- they'll stay open until the last vehicle makes it through.