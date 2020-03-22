MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- President Trump said the U.S. government is working to get Americans who are stuck in Peru back home.
Hundreds of Americans were trapped abroad when Peru President Martín Vizcarra closed his country's borders because of the coronavirus.
That includes a group of University of South Alabama students and a professor who were in Peru to get some hands-on experience in the medical field at a women's health clinic in Cuzco. The group said they booked a flight out of Peru before the borders were closed, but the plane did not get to take off before the president's border shutdown took effect.
The U.S. Embassy in Lima said it is working closely with the Peruvian Government to get the American citizens out. The U.S. is hoping to send planes to Peru, but those plans have not been finalized yet.
President Trump said the U.S. is also working to help citizens who are stuck in Honduras.
