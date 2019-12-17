Some local 4 year olds are going above and beyond to help others this holiday season. The preschoolers are collecting blankets to make sure no one is cold this winter. It’s all part of our 10 Caring Gifts program.
For more information on how you can help, click here (https://www.fox10tv.com/10caringgifts/).
