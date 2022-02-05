ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- Escambia County's Natural Resources Conservation Division is planning a prescribed burn at the Southwest Escambia Sports Complex on Monday, Feb. 7, weather permitting.

The area for the prescribed burn is about 29 acres located east of Bauer Road, north of Havburg Drive and south of Lillian Highway.

A Florida-certified prescribed burn manager on staff will oversee the burn with assistance from the Florida Forest Service.