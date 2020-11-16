GULF STATE PARK, Ala. (WALA) -- Expect to see a plume of smoke along the Alabama coast on Tuesday, November 17, as rangers set a controlled fire at Gulf State Park.
The prescribed burn is part of a project to restore longleaf pine, reduce fuel for any possible future fires, and take care of invasive species.
State Park Road will be closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday as the fire will be on the Eagle Loop near Lake Shelby.
The Lakeview Trail, including the Eagle Loop section, will be closed during the burn.
The state has posted more information about prescribed burns at www.outdooralabama.com/prescribed-fire-alabama.
