President Trump weighing in on last month's terrorist attack at Naval Air Station Pensacola. He's calling out Apple because the tech giant is refusing to unlock the shooter's iphones.
The President tweeting Tuesday evening: "We are helping Apple all of the time on trade and so many other issues, and yet they refuse to unlock phones used by killers, drug dealers and other violent criminal elements. They will have to step up to the plate and help our great country, NOW! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN."
The controversy raising more questions about the balance between civil liberties/privacy and public safety comes a day after Attorney General William Barr also called out Apple.
"So far Apple has not given us an substantive assistance," Barr said.
Barr's comments came at a press conference, where he and investigators detailed the investigation into the December 6th shooting that killed three sailors and injured eight others.
The FBI has requested access to two iphones owned by Second Lt. Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani -- a Saudi Air Force cadet training with the American military at NAS.
Barr said Alshamrani tried destroying both phones -- before he himself was gunned down -- including shooting one of the phones. He says FBI investigators have been able to get them operational again, however, encryption technology blocks direct access to the phones with the passcode.
Barr said despite the Department of Justice having a court order based on probable cause, Apple continues to deny the Department of Justice request.
"It's very important for us to know with whom and about what the shooter was communicating with before he died. We call upon Apple and other technology companies to help us find a solution so we can better protect the lives of American people and prevent future attacks," said Barr.
Meanwhile, Apple continues to refuse the request to give the FBI access to encrypted devices but is pushing back -- disputing Barr's claim they have been uncooperative:
"We reject the characterization that Apple has not provided substantive assistance in the Pensacola investigation. Our responses to their many requests since that attack have been timely, thorough and are ongoing."
Apple said it has provided "gigabytes of information" to investigators related to the case.
You may remember -- Apple also resisted a similar request in 2016 -- in the case of a mass shooter's iphone in San Bernardino, California. Ultimately -- a third party vendor unlocked the phone. In response, Apple upped its security procedure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.