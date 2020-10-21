PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -- President Donald Trump will be in Pensacola on Friday for a campaign rally.
The President has been holding rallies at airports in swing states ahead of the November 3 election.
According to the Trump campaign, the event will start at 7 p.m. at ST Aerospace at Pensacola International Airport.
Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl, a candidate for the U.S. House, is also listed as a speaker at the campaign rally.
