Trump announces plans to remove Sudan from state sponsors of terrorism list

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Muskegon County Airport, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Norton Shores, Mich.

 Alex Brandon/AP

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -- President Donald Trump will be in Pensacola on Friday for a campaign rally.

The President has been holding rallies at airports in swing states ahead of the November 3 election.

According to the Trump campaign, the event will start at 7 p.m. at ST Aerospace at Pensacola International Airport.

Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl, a candidate for the U.S. House, is also listed as a speaker at the campaign rally. 

