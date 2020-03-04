A few coals added to the fire Wednesday in the upcoming runoff between Jeff Sessions and Tommy Tuberville for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate.
It all comes from a tweet Wednesday from President Trump.
Last night, Sessions talked about his campaign plans to face Tuberville in the runoff.
Wednesday morning, President Trump tweeted about Sessions coming in second in the voting...without naming him.
President Trump's tweet said: "This is what happens to someone who loyally gets appointed Attorney General of the United States & then doesn’t have the wisdom or courage to stare down & end the phony Russia Witch Hunt. Recuses himself on FIRST DAY in office, and the Mueller Scam begins!"
Former FBI Director Robert Mueller oversaw an investigation into allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
We reached out Wednesday to Sessions' campaign office to see if he had any reaction to the tweet, but by his press office said it didn't think Sessions would be doing any interviews Wednesday afternoon.
But Tuesday night, Sessions talked about his decision four years ago to endorse Donald Trump for the presidency.
Sessions said, "When no one else had to do it, I endorsed Donald Trump. People thought I was nuts. Some of you thought I was nuts. I heard from you."
Sessions mentioned the President several times Tuesday night, including in connection with his runoff opponent.
He said, "As for Tommy Tuberville, where was he when President Trump needed him? What did he do for Trump. Never said a kind word about him that i can find."
Wednesday, Tuberville responded to the President's tweet saying he couldn't agree more and in 27 days help will be on the way.
Tuesday night at his rally, Tuberville referred to Sessions resigning as Attorney General at President Trump's request.
Tuberville said, "We're going to finish what President Trump started when he looked at Jeff Sessions from across the table and said 'You're fired.' "
Tuberville also said, "Donald Trump was in a fight for his life against Mueller, (Nancy) Pelosi, and the bogus witch hunt. Jeff Sessions turned tail and ran. Alabama doesn't need to elect a cut- and-run senator like Jeff Sessions."
Congressman Bradley Byrne tweeted Wednesday no endorsement in the runoff race is expected or planned.
