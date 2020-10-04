MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Across the nation people are wishing President Donald Trump well on his third night in the hospital along with First Lady Melania Trump after they were both diagnosed with COVID-19 on Friday.
That support stretched all the way to south Alabama where a small group hosted a rally in Downtown Mobile Sunday afternoon.
Burroughs says The rally was planned to support the president before he got sick.
“We were shocked. We were absolutely shocked and we need to pray for the president,” said Philip Waite who attended the rally in Mobile.
Organizer, James Burroughs, says it just so happened to unfortunately fall during the president’s COVID-19 diagnosis and hospitalization which made it even more important for him and other supporters.
“Wanna wish he and Melania both the very best. Our prayers are with them,” said Waite.
Burroughs says the unfortunate timing makes it even more important for him to show support for President Trump, especially after he says he’s seen the president’s diagnosis made into a political issue.
“That's just going too far… if it’s to the point where your political beliefs equals wishing death and harm on somebody then you really need to check yourself, your values and your morals,” said Burroughs.
“I’d pray for the president whether they were a democrat, a republican or an independent because that’s just what we are supposed to do,” said Waite.
Burroughs says with mixed messages about the president's condition he’s taking what he hears with a grain of salt.
“I know the president's people are gonna be like ‘he’s as strong as a bull!’ and I know people against Trump is gonna say he’s on deaths door. To me, it’s just pray that he gets better and can’t wait to see him bounce back.”
Just as President Trump shared a message on Twitter Sunday afternoon saying he’s learned a lot about the disease after being in the hospital, Burroughs says he hopes this will raise awareness about COVID-19.
President Trump's supporters in Mobile say they wish they’d had better turn out at their rally planned this afternoon, but say the most important thing is for people to get out and vote on election day no matter their political standing.
