MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Following three days of uncertainty for millions of Americans, on their toes ever since election day, the waiting game is finally over.
“Such a marvelous day today seeing that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris was elected as our new leaders of this country,” said Wiley Day.
Former vice president Joe Biden set to become the 46th president of the United States.
It’s a groundbreaking election for Kamala Harris, America’s first woman, first black and south asian vice president elect.
“We as black women get the first woman vice president and a black woman so it’s just awesome!” said Areva Bolton.
“I’m so excited about Kamala being the first woman, the first african american woman… I just love her and I think they’re going to make a great team and bring, hopefully, this country back together,” said Rene Cottrell.
The historic election a proud moment for their supporters celebrating their victory across the nation.
“The character of America really was on the ballot as well so I think that we saw a big showing of people that came out that said we wanna see America reunified and the fact that we had the character of America.. it was on trial.. the jury spoke very valiantly,” said Day.
While some are relieved with the outcome others are now trying to come to terms with it.
“It was heartbreaking, it was really a disaster for me. And you know I just hope it’s fair and that everybody can get to the acceptance that it was fair.. a fair election,” said Michael Danielsson.
Some disappointed for their own reasons and not mincing words.
“As pleased as I am for the outcome, the fact remains that 69 million of my fellow citizens still find that guy attractive and appealing so i can’t reconcile myself with that, but I tell you what.. I share my wife’s enthusiasm. We couldn’t be more tickled,” said Sam Edwards.
Despite varying views many agree work will need to be done to unite, what they see, as a country divided.
“To be honest with you I’m kind of hoping that we can move forward as a country. It’s just so divisive right now,” said Craig Kitchens.
President Elect Biden’s supporters in Mobile say several issues are on their radar for once he and Vice President Elect Harris take office including the COVID-19 pandemic, education, health care, climate issues, systemic racism and minimum wage.
