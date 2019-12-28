Nearly two weeks later and the shooting death of 44-year-old Jermayne Doolittle is still a shock to so many who knew him.
Doolittle was laid to rest Saturday surrounded by family and friends.
"It was just really crushing to hear about that. It really was and mind boggling. Like 'wow getting shot'?" Gabriel Dortch said.
A man known for his love of fast bikes and a keen sense of humor, gone too soon.
Dortch says he grew up with Jermayne.
"He's always been the same person, you know? We always addressed each other by our last names," Dortch said. "I'm Dortch and his last name is Doolittle and I always use to say, 'you know why your last name is Doolittle?' and he'd say, 'why Dortch?' and I'd say, 'because you do little!' You know him being a twin, Tremayne and Jermayne, they've always been cool cats."
According to Mobile Police, Jermayne was shot on December 15 after getting into an argument on McLaughlin Drive with who they believe to be the shooter, Ravon Harris. Jermayne died at the hospital three days after the shooting.
Dortch says justice need to come for his untimely death, so that's why his boxing academy is pledging $500 for the capture and arrest of Harris.
"The Prichard Boxing Academy has always been an organization to look out for the citizens of Prichard," he said. "That's where my heart is and what Prichard Boxing Academy stands for, so we just want to do something to bring some sort of closure to the family, the community, to friends and anyone else."
Dortch says Jermayne's humor will be missed most.
"You have some people who are in position who can't say what they really want to say and Jermayne was that person to what was on our minds that we can't say!" he said in laughter. "I know that he loved his bikes and he loved riding and he's going to be deeply missed."
Dortch is challenging others to add to their reward money pot. He says you can contact him directly through the boxing academy's Facebook page to pledge any amount of money.
You can click here to connect directly to the Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.