Prichard CARES Project non-perishable food giveaway

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard CARES Project will host a drive-thru food pantry giveaway at 3:00 p.m. Friday, September 18 at Prichard Stadium.
The Prichard CARES Project committee, along with Councilman Derrick Griffin, will give away a truckload of non-perishable food items. The giveaway is on a first come, first-served basis and is available only to citizens of Prichard.
Everyone is asked to remain in your vehicle during this mobile pantry drive.
For more info, call the 251-207-7778 or email at Info@jagroupinc.com
