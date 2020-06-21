Confusion in Prichard on Sunday about renaming a street in honor of the Black Lives Matter movement.
City Council members invited the public to a ceremony where the city was expected to rename Meaher Avenue to Black Lives Matter Street.
Meaher Avenue was named after the man who owned the Clotilda, the last known ship to bring slaves to the United States.
But shortly before the ceremony, Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner said the City Council made the plans without informing his office. Gardner said the renaming was unofficial and hoped the council would follow "proper policies and procedures" to get it done.
The council held an honorary renaming and said a permanent change will come soon.
