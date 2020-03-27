Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner issued the following statement directing the closure of City Hall.
“I hereby am closing City Hall and suspending all activities with exception of public safety services and food distribution services until further notice. This is effective as of the end of business on Friday, 27 March 2020. These actions will remain in effect until the national and state “state of emergency” has been lifted,” Mayor Gardner said.
“The novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) is continuing to threaten citizens across the country and around the world. I strongly encourage the citizens of Prichard to honor the call for social distancing, and follow the guidance provided by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and our state and county health professionals.”
If you have questions about the City of Prichard closures, please contact the Office of the Mayor
via email at communications@thecityofprichard.org or telephone at (251) 452-7800, extension 8.
