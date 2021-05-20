PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- Just days after a FOX 10 News investigation uncovered Prichard City Parks were still closed despite the state lifting all COVID-19 restrictions -- we're learning the parks will reopen soon.

At the request of Mayor Jimmie Gardner -- the Prichard City Council decided to allow all athletic fields and sports to resume on June 1, 2021. They've been closed since March 2020 because of the pandemic. However, residents will have to follow CDC guidelines, including social distancing, proper hand washing, and sanitizing of equipment before and after use.

There will be a maximum of 200 people per game. Football teams can only practice for 1 hour and 30 minutes. All participants of organized events will be subject to COVID screening, including temperature checks and answering questions about their status related to COVID-19.

All park concessions must be approved by the board and must be pre-packaged snacks and drinks. No cooking will be allowed. All concession stand staff must wear a mask and gloves at all times. No children will be allowed in the concession stand.

While Mayor Jimmie Gardner says he heard the desire to reopen the parks -- he also wants to everyone to follow the guidelines and says they'll be strongly enforced.

"I want them to go back to the parks and I certainly want them to go back and enjoy it, but I want all of us to be safe, whether it is here in the City of Prichard or across this entire region. We really need to understand that COVID-19 and the coronavirus is very much still alive. We need to make sure we take every step to make sure people are safe," said Mayor Gardner.

"And it's about time that we open things up. We have been very cautious with them in talking to people about the guidelines, but we need to open things up right now. Take it slowly," said Prichard Councilwoman Annie Williams, District 1.

Meanwhile, one thing that will remain closed after June 1st -- the Senior Citizens Center.