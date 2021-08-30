PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner and the Prichard City Council has declared a local state of emergency for the city due to the ongoing threat from Ida.

Gardner will close city offices on Monday. However, first responders and Public Works will address the needs of citizens during the storm, according to the city.

The mayor urges all citizens in low lying areas to make the appropriate hurricane preparations.

“It is vital that we do all we can to every precaution to safeguard

lives and property,” said Gardner.

Dangerous rainfall and flooding is likely for the area as rainfall up to 10 inches.