PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA)-- Prichard city employees, their families and friends gathered at Chickasabogue Park for a day of fun and food complete with a cook off and other contests, as well as music,dancing and plenty of activities for the kids.
Prichard police, fire department and public works officials partnered to bring Family Fun Day to life.
Through community events like this city administrators want people to see all of the good in Prichard.
"We have great things that are happening in Prichard, so we like to put out the positive instead of all of the negative that's foreseen, but Prichard is a good place to come," said Carol Mitchell, with the Prichard Police Department.
Attendees are grateful to city leaders for hosting… what they believe is such a valuable part of uniting their community.
"We have so many citizens that can benefit from gatherings that's free of crime, so I'm just excited to be a part of it, bring my family out to an event that is very welcoming to everyone," said Dominique Nelson.
"this brings union, you know. and any time there's union, there's no violence and there's no other stuff going on," said Joseph Martin.
