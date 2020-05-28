PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - According to a press release, Prichard Public Works will resume normal garbage pickup on Monday, June 1.
They say to complete the alternate garbage pickup schedule communicated on Tuesday, May 26th, homes that did not have garbage collected on Friday, May 22nd will have a pickup on Saturday, May 30th.
If you have questions about the City of Prichard closures, please contact the Office of the Mayor via email at communications @thecityofprichard.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.