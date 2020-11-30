PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- Prichard has hired DRC Emergency Services, LLC to help the city with debris removal since hurricanes Sally, Delta and Zeta.
DRC has mapped its areas of impact across seven sections of Prichard, and the company has crews working each area daily until all roadside debris is cleared.
According to a city news release, Charles Kraft, the DRC regional manager for Alabama, has indicated that the target timeframe for completion is before the Christmas holiday. He anticipates the majority of the clean up will be done in the next two and a half weeks.
More information on the types of services that DRC provides can be found here: https://www.drcusa.com/services
