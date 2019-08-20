Prichard hosting public safety job fair

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- The City of Prichard is hosting a public safety job fair on August 30 and 31.
Prichard is looking to hire new firefighters, police officers, and public works employees.
The job fair will be held at the AJ Cooper Auditorium at 216 E Prichard Avenue.
On Friday, August 30, the fair will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Saturday, August 31, the fair will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Job seekers must have a high school diploma or GED, a valid driver's license, and must be able to pass a background check and drug screening.
For more information, call the Prichard Fire Department at 251-452-7817, the Prichard Police Department at 251-452-7900, or the Prichard Public Works Department at 251-452-7841.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.