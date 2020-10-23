PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard Police arrested 27-year-old Tiffany Mosley after they say she left her three minor children home alone for several hours.
According to Lieutenant Robert Martin, Mosley left her children, ages 18 months, two and three, home from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.
She is charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Martin said Mosley's landlord found the kids inside of bedroom
The children have been placed in the care of a relative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.