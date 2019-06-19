MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A man wanted in the murder of a Prichard teenager was arrested late Tuesday night following a nearly three-hour long standoff.
Dejaun Crenshaw peacefully surrendered to investigators just before midnight at a home on Clement Street in Mobile.
The Mobile County Sheriff's Office said Crenshaw did not live at the house. Other people who were inside the home were able to safely exit during the standoff.
Crenshaw is accused of killing 18-year-old Dorne Wheeler on the front steps of a church on Telegraph Road. Wheeler was gunned down in broad daylight on Saturday, June 15.
Crenshaw apologized to Wheeler's family as he was being taken to Metro Jail to be booked in the case.
Prichard Police said Crenshaw gave a full confession while they were interrogating him at police headquarters.
Crenshaw is charged with one count of murder.
