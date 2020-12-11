PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- The Prichard Police Department is continuing its investigation into a shooting that took place earlier this week on Wolf Ridge Road and left a man wounded.
A woman was arrested in the case.
Investigators say that at about 5:30 p.m. Monday police received a call reporting a person was shot in the 2100 block of 2104 Wolf Ridge Road. Officers arrived on scene and discovered a male victim shot once in the upper torso area.
Police say the victim, Raymond Sledge, was transported to University Hospital.
On Wednesday after further investigation, Betty Jean Horn, 66, was arrested in the case, police say. They say she and Sledge were in a relationship.
Horn was charged with first-degree assault. She has since been released on bond from Mobile County Metro Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.