PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- The Prichard Police Department Narcotics Unit seized 90 pounds of marijuana as a result of an ongoing investigation, according to the department.
Detectives say the street value of the seizure is $250,000.
A total of 64 vacuum sealed packages were seized.
Prichard narcotics detectives have not released any names related to the seizures due to an ongoing investigation, according to PPD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.