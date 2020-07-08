Prichard PD, MCSO investigating mid-morning shooting

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Members of the Mobile County Sheriff's Office and Prichard Police Department are on the scene of a shooting at 500 East Turner Road.
We're told the incident, which happened around 7 a.m., is being investigated as a homicide after the body of a male was found shot to death.
This is a developing story.
