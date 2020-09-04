MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard Police confirmed that authorities have located 2-year-old Lacquen Demarcus Wilkerson Jr.
According to officials, the child and his mother were located at a hotel off Moffett Road.
Police say the child was taken from the care of his grandmother on Friday, September 4.
Officials say the child's mother, Raven Bernoudy, the primary suspect in his disappearance, was arrested and charged with burglary 2nd and kidnapping 2.
