PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard Police are questioning 26-year-old Xavier Davis in connection to a February homicide.
According to police, at approximately 9 a.m. police personnel were dispatched to 931 Dunlap Circle in reference to a shots fired call on February 7.
They say while officers were en route, they were redirected to the Central Fire Station on Turner Road where a black male victim was dropped off.
The victim was later identified as George Earnest Paige III. Police say Paige and Davis were cousins.
Wednesday Prichard Police told FOX10 News that after following multiple tips, police were able to locate Davis and take him into custody.
On the day of the crime, police say they discovered that the victim and another black male subject became involved in a verbal altercation at the store (931 Dunlap Circle), which then led to the victim getting shot.
Officials say Paige was transported to USA Hospital, where he later died.
According to officials, it is unclear as to the motive.
