UPDATE: The scene is cleared and all travel lanes are flowing.
---
A Prichard police car caught fire and burned early Friday afternoon on Interstate 65.
This happened about 1 p.m. near I-65 South mile marker 7, between Moffett Road and U.S. 45.
Traffic was moving in the left lanes as firefighters responded and extinguished the blaze.
