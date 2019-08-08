PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- Police in Prichard tell FOX10 News the second victim in the Grover Avenue shooting has died.
Police say Terrance Hubbard died Wednesday night.
They say the other shooting victim, Tracy Goldsmith Jr., died on the scene early Wednesday morning.
The department has no solid leads in the double homicide, police said.
The shootings happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday.
