PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- Prichard Police released details about a deadly shooting in their city that may be connected to another homicide in Mobile.
Around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, investigators said Keontae Deshaun McCants, 25, was shot on Lyric Street. McCants was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
About four hours later, 62-year-old Martha McGinsey was gunned down at a home on Roderick Road in Mobile. Family members of the woman said she was killed in retaliation for McCants's murder earlier in the day in Prichard.
Investigators have not confirmed those claims.
Anyone with information about the shooting that killed McCants is asked to call the Prichard Police Department at (251) 452-1122.
