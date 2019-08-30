Prichard police have confirmed that a teenager was shot during a home invasion between 4:00 and 4:30 today on Petain Street and Wilson Avenue.
Officials say multiple suspects broke into the home where the teen was with his mother.
The teen was listed in stable condition and was conscious as he was transported to university hospital. This is a developing story.
