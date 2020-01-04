Prichard Water Works & Sewer responded to numerous sanitary sewer overflows on Friday, January 3 caused by heavy rain. The nearest manhole location, estimated amount and receiving water is listed below:
Location Estimated Gallons Receiving Water:
1206 N. Craft Highway More than 1,000, less than 10,000 Chickasaw Creek
359 West Highland More than 1,000, less than 10,000 Toulmin’s Spring Branch
Prichard Lane/Newsome More than 1,000, less than 10,000 Toulmin’s Spring Branch
705 Sample St. More than 1,000, less than 10,000 Toulmin’s Spring Branch
1820 First Avenue More than 1,000, less than 10,000 Toulmin’s Spring Branch
823 College More than 10,000, less than 25,000 Toulmin’s Spring Branch
2408 Whistler St. More than 1,000, less than 10,000 Gum Tree Branch
211 Patricia Avenue More than 10,000, less than 25,000 Gum Tree Branch
2615 Bessemer Court More than 10,000, less than 25,000 Gum Tree Branch
Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, Health Officer for Mobile County, advises area residents to take precautions when coming into contact with any standing water that may have accumulated as a result of these overflows. Those who have come into direct contact with untreated sewage are advised to wash their hands and clothing thoroughly.
Area residents should take precautions when using Gum Tree Branch, Chickasaw Creek and Toulmin’s Spring Branch for recreational purposes because of the overflow. All seafood harvested in this general area should be thoroughly cooked before eating.
People should wash hands after cleaning seafood and before preparing food.
