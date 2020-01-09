According to Big 7 Travel, Big White Wings tops the list of places to get wings in the state of Alabama.
Big White Wings is located at 405 S. Wilson Avenue in Prichard.
According to the article, in addition to 16 sauces to choose from, "wing fiends are in for a real treat at Big White Wings."
Wemo's Famous Wings, also located in Mobile, was No. 3 on the list and Island Wing Company, also located in Mobile, came in at No. 4.
Gulf Shores' Hog Wild BBQ rounded off the list at No. 7.
Read more about the local spots here: https://bigseventravel.com/2020/01/alabama-chicken-wings/
