MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)- Prichard water customers are hoping Nia Bradley's arrest is the first step towards fixing problems with the Prichard water board. Customers stopped to ask if they could go back in the building to pay their bills after the building was shut down for several hours on Tuesday.

That’s when agents with the FBI, IRS, and deputies with the mobile county sheriff’s office raided the Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board before Tuesday's scheduled meeting. A Mobile County Sheriff’s car was in front of the building for several hours but people were able to come and go without any problems. A lot of customers say they’ve been dealing with high water bills for awhile which has already been frustrating and they believe misspending has a lot to do with it. After Nia Bradley was booked into Metro jail customers expressed sympathy for her, but they are upset it has taken so long for someone to investigate.

“I feel bad that people had to get in trouble in order to get the right thing done because I felt like something was wrong but I had no idea this was going on,” said Mrs. Johnson.

It should not have happened. I think they need some type of organization or body to oversee what goes on," said Al Cunningham.

"My heart grieves for the people who got in trouble but I’m also glad that it’s coming to a halt where they can do something about it and fix it for the people in Prichard," added Mrs. Johnson.