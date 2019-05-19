MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Demonstrators gathered in downtown Mobile on Saturday and Sunday to protest Alabama's new abortion regulations.
On Wednesday, Gov. Kay Ivey signed the law that makes performing an abortion a felony in any pregnancy except when the health of the mother is at risk. There is no exception for rape or incest.
The law states that any doctors performing an abortion could face up to 99 years in prison.
One protestor in Mobile said lawmakers should do more to help children after they are born.
"I believe being pro-birth and pro-life are two very different things. If Alabama lawmakers truly cared about life, then there are a lot of changes that need to be made," said Hillary Lisch. "It seems like people are much more interested in a fetus than a child that's here and needs us."
Officially, the law takes effect in six months. But even Gov. Ivey acknowledged in a statement that legal challenges likely will block the law.
