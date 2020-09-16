Bayou La Batre, Ala. (WALA)--As Hurricane Sally inches closer, problem areas in Bayou La Batre were already seeing some flooding, especially in flood prone spots, Tuesday afternoon.
The storm is keeping most people in doors, turning into somewhat of a ghost town as many businesses close.
The elements proving too much for older structures, a metal canopy that once hovered over gas pumps toppling on its side at Donna’s Grocery off of highway 188.
By the afternoon hours parts of Bayou La Batre already too dangerous to travel.
Road blocks on Shell Belt were put up Tuesday morning at the City Dock Road intersection.
An officer who was monitoring the road says they don’t expect it to open back up until all of this is over.
While flashing lights on Coden Belt warn drivers of the rising waters overtaking the street.
Mayor Terry Downey issuing a curfew for Bayou La Batre for Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.