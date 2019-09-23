If you tried to log on to the website for the Mobile County Public School System Monday, you may have been in for a surprise.
The website has been down, and the company that provides it said it's had a ransomware attack.
School system officials say many parents use the school system website to get important information about their children's educational progress.
Mobile County Public School officials said problems developed over the weekend.
Rena Philips with the school system said, "MCPSS.COM has gone down. It has not hit our internal servers or anything like that. This is strictly with our external website that is provided by a third party vendor."
School system officials said the company in charge of the website isSCHOOLinSITES.
A page on the company's website said services are experiencing an outage because of a ransomware attack, and that all means of communication, including phones, e mail, and HelpDesk have affected.
The company said it's communicating via Facebook to provide updates.
School system officials said parents shouldn't worry about private information being accessed.
Philips said, "No student information or employee information has been compromised. This did not reach out internal servers."
And school system officials said it didn't affect their e mail or operations, but they did say many parents use the website to access student's grades.
The school system said it has worked out a new link for that.
Philips said, We're providing a new link and that is Inow.mcpss.com, and they can go there and enter their password and check on their grades.
Parents we spoke with talked about using the website.
Nisha Amtha said she went on the site today and saw, "That it was down today, but, if we needed anything, we just call the school and they'd answer for us."
Erin Craig said, "I check my children's grades."
The president of SCHOOLinSITES said they've engaged some people to fix the problem and hope to have it solved in the near future.
