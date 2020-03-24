Prodisee Pantry distributes emergency supplies to those in need in Baldwin County

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, many in Baldwin County are struggling to make ends meet.
Prodisee Pantry stepped up Tuesday morning to make sure no one goes hungry.
The car line for the emergency food distribution was so long it backed up traffic along Highway 31 in Spanish Fort.
Each Baldwin County family received one prepackaged unit of food, with volunteers standing by to load the supplies in their trunk.
Keeping social distance and having one third of the volunteers than usual created its own challenges, but Prodisee Pantry says its more important now than ever for the community to come together, even if its from six feet apart.
“We’ve done this before, we know how to do parking lot distributions for ice and water, but social distancing has its own challenges, getting volunteers to understand for their safety we’re required to have a skeleton crew,” said Deann Servos, Prodisee Pantry Executive Director.
“It’s a good set up, good thing for everyone who really needs it,” said Thomas Wyatt of Bay Minette.
Prodisee Pantry says they hope to have another emergency food distribution in the coming weeks, with dates to come.
The pantry says while they do have many necessities included, they do not have toilet paper.
They ask if you do have food still at home to wait until a later date to receive help.
In order to receive a package, you must bring proof you are a resident in Baldwin County.
If you’d like to donate, click here.
