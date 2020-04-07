Prodisee Pantry distributes more than 40 tons of food to families in need during outbreak

Prodisee Pantry holding their third emergency food distribution Tuesday during the pandemic.
In the last two food distributions, they’ve given away 40 tons of food, equaling out to more than 2,000 packages of food.
They say each emergency food distribution they feed what they usually do in month over the course of just three hours.
This is all with a skeleton staff, with only a third of their usual volunteers, running a drive thru line.
Executive Director Deann Servos says she and volunteers are working to do everything they can in a safe and healthy way to be their for our community when they need it the most.
“Prodisee Pantry was made for days like these. We’re here. We do food and we do hope, we’ve done it for a long time, and we want the community we’re here, through this pandemic and after," said Servos.
Prodisee Pantry says they will be hosting emergency food distributions every Tuesday for the foreseeable future from 9 am to noon at their location off Highway 31 in Spanish Fort.
All you need to do is bring your picture ID, proof of Baldwin County residence, and your patience.
You’re also asked to clean out your trunk ahead of time so volunteers have room to pack your food unit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.