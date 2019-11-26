Prodisee Pantry feeds hundreds of hungry Baldwin County families this Thanksgiving

For Pamela Hall and her family, holiday groceries fill more than just their stomachs.
“Its really been helpful. Young mom. Young baby, so, we’re thankful,” said Hall, a Bay Minette resident.
While many of us take our Thanksgiving meal for granted, dozens of volunteers and hundreds of hungry mouths in Spanish Fort Tuesday morning now have a new appreciation.
Prodisee Pantry says they will feed nearly 1,500 Baldwin County families this month, giving away nearly nine tons of turkey—and 15 tons of holiday food in total.
Many of that happened during their annual Thanksgiving Food Distribution Tuesday.
“We’re very blessed that the community steps up and helps us to provide this food so that families can sit down to the same type of meal that we would,” said Deann Servos, Executive Director of Prodisee Pantry.
A box full of corn muffin mix, turkey, pie, along with a cart full of other groceries, some say, gives them the peace of mind to focus on what else is important this holiday season.
“I’m just blessed with good friends and good family, and folks like this that are helping us out. You can’t ask for better people,” said Jack Watson, of Bay Minette.
Prodisee Pantry is a year-round resource for those in need.
For more information on their services, food distribution, or how to volunteer, click here.
