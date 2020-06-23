Prodisee Pantry in Spanish Fort has now given away more food in the last thirteen weeks than they did for all of 2019.
Roughly a million pounds of food have gone out to 11,000 Baldwin county families in need since the Coronavirus pandemic left many in our community struggling to put food on the table.
The pantry has been hosting weekly emergency food distributions every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon to help meet the great demand.
The pantry tells us beginning in July they will begin re-shifting to only staging their efforts at their location off Highway 31, after using Spanish Fort High School for several weeks as a staging area to corral traffic.
This will be a new normal though, as the pantry expects to feed 30 to 40% more families than in previous years.
“It will not return to our ‘normal’ for a very long time, so we’re looking at hand sanitizing, hand sanitizing facilities, everyone will be required to wear a mask and wash their hands before they come into our facility to receive assistance or to volunteer," said Deann Servos, Prodisee Pantry Executive Director.
That shift back to the pantry does not begin until July 7.
Prodisee Pantry will still be hosting an emergency food distribution next Tuesday, June 30, beginning at SFHS.
If you or someone you know is in need of groceries, all you need to do is bring proof of your Baldwin County residency and clean out your trunk ahead of time.
