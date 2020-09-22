Prodisee Pantry helps put food back in refrigerators after Hurricane Sally

Just in the last several days, Paulette Winston has lost half of her home, and almost her life as a tree crashed through her Daphne home when Sally made landfall in Baldwin County.
"It was very scary when the tree came through. It if would have come more over, it probably would have just pinned me in the house," said Winston.
Winston is thankful her life is safe, and her power is restored but something else other than her destroyed home is on her mind.
She is just one of thousands left without food after a several day power outage, wondering where her next meal is coming from.
Prodisee Pantry put her and many other's minds at ease.
"Its a blessing that somebody could help somebody, because we lost a lot of food and stuff," said Winston.
Winston, like many others, rose before the sun to get in line at Spanish Fort High School for the Pantry's hurricane relief food distribution.
The line was soon wrapped around the building, as cars drove over to the pantry in groups, to avoid congestion on Highway 31 as construction continues.
Masked volunteers worked for hours loading food into trunks, feeding hope and hunger.
"If you lost what was in your refrigerator and freezer, that may be $300 worth of groceries. That's a paycheck to many people in our community, so we are here to make sure that we can help them restock, have food to eat right now, until the community can recover. Baldwin County is very resilient, we will recover. We're here to help with that recovery," said Deann Servos, Executive Director of Prodisee Pantry.
The drive thru emergency food distribution site is just the beginning of recovery efforts, but for many left hungry, its tiding them over for another day.
Prodisee Pantry will be hosting another emergency food distribution next Tuesday from 9 am-noon as well.
All you need is a picture ID and proof of your Baldwin County residency to receive food.
The pantry asks that you clean your trunk out ahead of time, so they have room to load the food.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.