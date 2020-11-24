Prodisee Pantry hosts two Thanksgiving distributions to meet need for food

Thanksgiving is always a busy time of year for Prodisee Pantry, but due to coronavirus and a record number of families in need in Baldwin County, they’re hosting two Thanksgiving food distributions this year.
Ever since the pandemic first hit, the pantry has been hosting emergency food distributions every week.
So far, they’ve already given away nearly 3 million pounds of food.
That’s three times more than normal.
They are expecting to feed more than 1,500 families just for Thanksgiving.
They added another distribution this year to help meet the growing need.
“If they all come at one time, Baldwin County roadways would have to be shutdown. We’ve worked really hard, and our volunteers have done an amazing job,” said Deann Servos, Executive Director of Prodisee Pantry.
After Hurricane Sally and an ongoing global pandemic, folks are headed into Thanksgiving with a different perspective.
“There is nothing like knowing your neighbors care, and being able to sit down in your small family unit and have a Thanksgiving feast like the rest of America,” said Servos.
Prodisee Pantry is already gearing up for Christmas as well.
They are starting to pack boxes this Saturday at 9 am at their location in Spanish Fort if you’d like to help.
They’ll be having their normal food distribution again next Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.