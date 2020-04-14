Prodisee Pantry partner with school system, law enforcement to continue distributions in new location

Prodisee Pantry in Spanish Fort feeding the people of Baldwin County every week for a month, as the pandemic continues to cause hardships for many local families.
This week the pantry moved locations, staging traffic lines at Spanish Fort High School, then moving them in groups over to the Prodisee Pantry location on Highway 31.
This is all in an effort to alleviate traffic as construction continues on Highway 31.
The pantry says they anticipate giving away more than 80 tons total of food by the end of today, since beginning emergency food distributions.
Prodisee Pantry Executive Director Deann Servos says the ability to keep helping the community in this way has been a team effort.
“We’re in this together. To have the Spanish Fort PD, to have the Baldwin County Sheriff, to have the school system all backing us, the mayors, the community, emergency management, they’re all backing our efforts. We’re here for food and we’re here for love," said Servos.
The pantry will continue emergency food distributions every Tuesday from 9 am to noon for the foreseeable future.
All you have to do is head to Spanish Fort High School, bring a picture ID, proof of residency in Baldwin County, and clean out your trunk ahead of time.
