BALDWIN CO., Ala. (WALA) - Prodisee Pantry will be distributing produce boxes to Baldwin County families impacted by COVID-19 Wednesday, August 12.
The distribution will take place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 9315 Spanish Fort Boulevard in Spanish Fort.
Officials say the boxes will contain fresh fruits and vegetables and that volunteers will load them into cars.
You're asked to bring proof of residency.
According to officials, during the 21 weeks of distributions for COVID-19, volunteers have given 717 tons of food to the 10,998 families who have visited Prodisee Pantry.
