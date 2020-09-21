BALDWIN CO., Ala. (WALA) - Prodisee Pantry will hold a mass food distribution on Tuesday, September 22th from 9 am to 11am.
Officials say all Baldwin County families seeking emergency food assistance must go to Spanish Fort High School. The hours are from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Families seeking assistance are asked to provide a photo id, proof they live in Baldwin County and patience with the distribution process.
"Please empty your car trunks, so that volunteers can safely provide food as we are still following COVID-19 protocols. A gentle reminder that Prodisee Pantry’s Mass Emergency Food Distributions are for Baldwin County residents only.
Prodisee Pantry wants to thank our long-term partners; Baldwin County Public Schools for their willingness to help us, and to the Spanish Fort Police Department, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Department and Baldwin County Emergency Management, Feeding The Gulf Coast for their support.
Together we will continue to provide food and hope to our neighbors in need, particularly during this difficult time as we all recover from Hurricane Sally while still dealing with the COVID-19 Pandemic."
