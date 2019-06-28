The City of Satsuma is set to get a new Public Safety Building. The state of the art facility will house the police and fire department.
Construction has been underway about a mile north on Old Highway 43 from the current command center.
"This building we are in... I think started its life as a two-bedroom house when the city acquired it -- when the city was first formed in the 50s," said Chief Clint Harrell, Satsuma Police.
As Chief Harrell shows us, the building has clearly seen better days.
"As you can see we've got worn out carpets," said Harrell.
It's served just about every department in Satsuma over the years. From the network to phone to utility boxes, the hodge-podge of improvements
"As you can see here probably when this building was built -- maybe the power meter was the only thing that was here," said Chief Harrell. "As you can see it has been stacked on top of each other as the years have gone by."
At the new facility, the fire deparment will be on the left, fire engines docked in the middle, with police department on the right. Work is 75% complete -- set to be move-in ready in November. It costs between $1.8-$1.9-million.
"We're really getting a building that is ready for the 21st century. We're really getting a building that is ready for the 21st century. Me and my captain ride by on a regular basis... We just think to ourselves... Just a few more months, just a few more months... And we will be in our new home," said Harrell.
While it may be out with the old and in with the new -- Satsuma's Public Works Department is set to be the newest tenant -- of a building that will continue to serve.
The city is also giving a huge thanks to the Mobile County Commission for help in making this a reality -- including the recent vote to help furnish the new facility.
"The Mayor and City Council have worked so hard on this. And we've received a lot of support from Mobile County Commissioner Merceria Ludgood. We are extremely grateful for all of the support," said Harrell.
