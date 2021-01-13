Project Backpack gives Magnolia School students school supplies and smiles

To some, school supplies may not seem like something special.
For hundreds of kids Wednesday morning at Magnolia School, new backpacks full of pencils and notebooks were the highlight of their day.
"They said, are we getting new backpacks. I said, yes sweetie, and they were just so excited, and then seeing them come in this morning, and all their eyes just so big," said Lauren Nalty, an Art teacher at Magnolia.
Andy Citrin Injury Attorneys Project Backpack is making stops not just here in Baldwin County, but Mobile, and Pascagoula, giving away 1,600 brand new backpacks full of all the school essentials to local students in need.
Only 150 students could come celebrate and pick up their new packs in person, as schools limit gym capacity due to the pandemic, but all the kids in the school are getting their very own backpack to take home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.